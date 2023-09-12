FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $1.50 to $1.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.36. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 1,603,068 shares.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.68 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 79.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
