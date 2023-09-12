Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.
FULC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fulcrum Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.
Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.50% and a negative net margin of 3,234.80%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fulcrum Therapeutics
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.