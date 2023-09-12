Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

FULC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fulcrum Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 362.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.50% and a negative net margin of 3,234.80%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.