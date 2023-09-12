Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $239.69. 375,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,843. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The stock has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.65 and a 200-day moving average of $188.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,080,611 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

