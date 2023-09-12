Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $11.58 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 118.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,813 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,224 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.77.

Tesla stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.88. The stock had a trading volume of 55,303,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,789,750. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $313.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.86. The stock has a market cap of $872.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,135 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

