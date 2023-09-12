Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 291.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 8,000.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,042. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

