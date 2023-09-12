Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $618,000 Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 186,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $2,765,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 1.6% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 112,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $1,760,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 80.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.46. 259,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,222. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

