Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $6.45 Million in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.57. 2,354,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,414,849. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.32. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $161.17.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.