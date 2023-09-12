Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,859 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.01. 256,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

