Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 6,291 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 756.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $6.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $852.61. 220,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67. The stock has a market cap of $351.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $875.30 and its 200-day moving average is $756.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

