Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 151,600 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,600 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,311,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,980 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,452,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,248,000 after buying an additional 811,473 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,049,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,482,000 after buying an additional 229,860 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after buying an additional 1,492,944 shares during the period.

Shares of EZU traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.06. 1,922,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

