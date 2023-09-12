Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes $13.21 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $374.80. 9,599,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,506,359. The company has a 50-day moving average of $372.78 and a 200 day moving average of $347.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

