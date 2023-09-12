Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes $16.58 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 194,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,582,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for 1.3% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,172,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,466,000 after buying an additional 1,032,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,048,000 after buying an additional 529,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,354,000 after buying an additional 404,139 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 583.2% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 339,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after buying an additional 289,470 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
SPGP stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.98. 29,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.54 and its 200 day moving average is $88.50. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $96.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
