Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Major Shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Buys 71,399 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 71,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $496,937.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,705,911 shares in the company, valued at $46,673,140.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 7,647 shares of Funko stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $53,605.47.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 125,558 shares of Funko stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $852,538.82.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 8,478 shares of Funko stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $54,767.88.

On Thursday, August 24th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 90,185 shares of Funko stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $546,521.10.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 71,247 shares of Funko stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $442,443.87.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 256,561 shares of Funko stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,035.74.

Funko Stock Up 1.0 %

FNKO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. 180,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,143. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $363.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Funko had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNKO shares. TheStreet cut Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after buying an additional 1,290,452 shares during the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Funko in the second quarter valued at $6,764,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Funko by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 442,000 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP grew its holdings in Funko by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,976,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 342,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Funko by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 311,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 287,831 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

