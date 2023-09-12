Future Fund LLC Acquires Shares of 1,481 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,481 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.0% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $2,239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 141,882 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,340,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.61. 370,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 200.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,586 shares of company stock valued at $40,140,271 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

