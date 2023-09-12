Future Fund LLC Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Future Fund LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 0.8% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,750,643,000 after buying an additional 116,877 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 92,447 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 140,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 213,027 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $96.40. 1,106,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,877,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.50 and its 200 day moving average is $113.29. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

