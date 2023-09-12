Future Fund LLC Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Future Fund LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,899 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 26,097 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 80.0% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $24,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,358,912,000 after purchasing an additional 938,216 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.5% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,252 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.17. 53,088,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,789,750. The company has a market cap of $870.21 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $313.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,315 shares of company stock worth $15,034,135 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.77.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

