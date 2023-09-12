Future Fund LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.7% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,771,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,278,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.14. 6,234,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,042,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.