Future Fund LLC Sells 879 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Future Fund LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Ciena comprises 0.9% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 379.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,931,000 after buying an additional 1,566,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $66,942,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 4,515.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,975,000 after buying an additional 1,150,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,583,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,114,000 after buying an additional 945,727 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,092,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $173,638.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,558,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,269 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.71. 149,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,304. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Recommended Stories

