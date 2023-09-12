G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

GIII stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $222,659.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $222,659.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,151 shares of company stock worth $4,529,782 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.