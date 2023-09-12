G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Raised to $25.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GIII. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.94.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $814,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,151 shares of company stock worth $4,529,782. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

