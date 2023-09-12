G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Raised to $26.00 at KeyCorp

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIII has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.14.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GIII opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.67. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,151 shares of company stock worth $4,529,782. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

