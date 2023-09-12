G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GIII. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.14.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $24.47.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $222,659.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $222,659.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,151 shares of company stock worth $4,529,782 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after buying an additional 218,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 3,453,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

