G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Zeta Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,193,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,772,000 after purchasing an additional 75,884 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth about $1,115,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 73,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 181.01% and a negative net margin of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $171.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZETA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

