G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Acquires New Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of MYRG stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $138.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.97 and a 12 month high of $156.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $888.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.66 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MYRG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MYR Group

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,018,503.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total transaction of $507,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,251.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,018,503.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

