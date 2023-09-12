G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Buys 300,751 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 162.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 300,751 shares during the period. LSI Industries makes up approximately 1.9% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 1.71% of LSI Industries worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth $131,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

LSI Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ LYTS traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,569. The firm has a market cap of $437.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.06. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.42 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Insider Activity at LSI Industries

In related news, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 20,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $318,864.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,566.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LSI Industries news, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 20,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $318,864.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,566.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $71,580.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,207.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,020 shares of company stock worth $949,419 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

