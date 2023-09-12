G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Buys New Stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 0.18% of MediaAlpha at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 10.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 10.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of MAX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. 12,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,459. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $17.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $505.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.34.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MediaAlpha news, Director Mountains Insurance Grou White acquired 5,916,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,168,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,856,814 shares in the company, valued at $228,568,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

