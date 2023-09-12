G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Buys New Stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 340,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Payoneer Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after buying an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593,435 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 237.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after buying an additional 3,060,598 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.07.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of PAYO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,223. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $71,376.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,333,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,803.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $86,830.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,270,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,841,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $71,376.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,333,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,803.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,859 shares of company stock valued at $255,934. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Payoneer Global

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.