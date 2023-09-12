G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Buys Shares of 182,246 New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 182,246 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,721,000. New Relic makes up about 3.9% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth $113,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NEWR. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Mark Dodds sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $612,093.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,066.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $110,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Dodds sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $612,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,066.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,518 shares of company stock worth $3,234,695. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of NEWR stock remained flat at $85.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 66,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,871. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.24 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.60.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. New Relic had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $242.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

