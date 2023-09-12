G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Grows Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,153 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in CarParts.com by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 53,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 245,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 121,792 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. 149,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,770. The company has a market capitalization of $238.91 million, a PE ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $176.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

