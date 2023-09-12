G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Increases Stake in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 711.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,121 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Assertio worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Assertio by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 33,371 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Assertio by 1,096.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 160,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 147,293 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Assertio by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 597,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 342,372 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Assertio by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASRT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. 579,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,634. The stock has a market cap of $171.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $8.01.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Assertio had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 58.15%. Equities analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Assertio news, Director William Mckee sold 22,000 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $69,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,769.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASRT. BWS Financial reduced their target price on Assertio from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Assertio from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Assertio from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

