G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 178,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Opera by 66.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Opera during the first quarter worth $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opera by 36.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Opera during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Opera during the first quarter worth $135,000. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opera Stock Down 0.2 %

OPRA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 131,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,109. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. Opera Limited has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Opera Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Opera’s payout ratio is presently 125.81%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

