G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Makes New $928,000 Investment in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of N-able by 298.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in N-able in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in N-able by 94.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in N-able in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NABL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. 55,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,172. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.75 and a beta of 0.46. N-able, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $106.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. N-able had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. Research analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other N-able news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $514,567.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,144 shares in the company, valued at $17,293,515.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $144,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,819.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $514,567.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,293,515.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on N-able from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on N-able from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

