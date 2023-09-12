G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Makes New Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 73,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.07% of C3.ai as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $15,082,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 650,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,609.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,242,668 over the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson lowered C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

C3.ai Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of C3.ai stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,670,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,672,336. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.49. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

