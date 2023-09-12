G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 76,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QNST. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after buying an additional 40,044 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.28. 24,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,742. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $130.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,524.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $73,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

