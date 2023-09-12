G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.18% of inTEST as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of inTEST by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of inTEST by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of inTEST by 489,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTT. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

inTEST Stock Performance

NYSE:INTT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,661. The firm has a market cap of $191.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.98. inTEST Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. inTEST had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 18.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that inTEST Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

