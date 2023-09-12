G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540,686 shares during the quarter. Nerdy accounts for approximately 1.4% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Nerdy worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nerdy by 552.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Nerdy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 38.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 79.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 10,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,085.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,787,588 shares in the company, valued at $52,319,801.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $73,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,622,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,002,305.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 10,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $50,085.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,787,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,319,801.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 109,872 shares of company stock valued at $498,772 and sold 75,428 shares valued at $310,196. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NRDY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

