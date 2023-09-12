G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Reduces Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 70.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,802 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 0.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 169.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $41.16. 135,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,161. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on GLBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
