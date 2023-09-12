G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Sells 78,259 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC reduced its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,259 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 0.16% of Kornit Digital worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 467.2% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,059,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 872,957 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,145,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,217,000 after acquiring an additional 872,128 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,123,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,802,000 after acquiring an additional 405,022 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1,386.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 341,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 318,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,256,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

KRNT traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $20.60. 93,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,123. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Kornit Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

