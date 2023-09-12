G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Takes $2.99 Million Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 2,115.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 22,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

SiTime Trading Down 0.1 %

SITM stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.22. The stock had a trading volume of 40,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,752. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $142.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.74.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.18). SiTime had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 965 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,571,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,099 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $131,088.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,925,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 965 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,799 shares in the company, valued at $12,571,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,499 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

