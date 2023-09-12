G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Takes $9.61 Million Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 302,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,609,000. Squarespace makes up about 2.7% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Squarespace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Squarespace during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQSP stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 39,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,409. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 14,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $473,981.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,379,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,332,660.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 14,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $473,981.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,379,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,332,660.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 654,133 shares in the company, valued at $21,978,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,236 shares of company stock worth $11,814,562. 47.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

