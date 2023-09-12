G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Takes $972,000 Position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Bowman Consulting Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 44.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $215,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,702 shares in the company, valued at $29,177,516.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $214,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 454,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,014,540.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $215,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,177,516.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $1,364,380 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

BWMN stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,190. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $363.78 million, a P/E ratio of 98.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.41 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

