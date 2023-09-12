Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 78,685 iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,000. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.25% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDH. Condor Capital Management grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 201,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after buying an additional 131,515 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 723,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,332,000 after buying an additional 42,407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

LQDH stock opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.37 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.87.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

