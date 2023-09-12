Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $13.03 Million in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 334,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,031,000. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000.

NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $382.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $33.66 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

