Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,718 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $178.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $245.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

