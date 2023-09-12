Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $449.93 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $449.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.32. The company has a market capitalization of $348.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

