Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Takes $998,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,853 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,070,214,000 after buying an additional 1,985,371 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after buying an additional 1,337,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

