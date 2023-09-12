Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 320,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,919,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned 2.01% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $92.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.08.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.