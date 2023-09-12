Game Creek Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Game Creek Capital LP grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 242.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 2.2% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

LHX stock opened at $168.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.14 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

