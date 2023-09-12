Game Creek Capital LP Has $705,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Game Creek Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $407,956,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.07.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

