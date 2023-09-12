Game Creek Capital LP Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572,347 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,701 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,581,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,124,000 after buying an additional 127,639 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $96,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $96,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 813,860 shares of company stock valued at $14,222,958. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HPE opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

